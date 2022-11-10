Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,693 iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,204,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,843,000 after purchasing an additional 873,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,276,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,416,000 after purchasing an additional 218,364 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 311.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,770 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,246,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,359,000 after purchasing an additional 41,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,218,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,008 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MCHI traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.19. 467,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,358,896. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.12. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $71.23.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

