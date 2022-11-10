Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Sells 848 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AT&T Stock Up 2.2 %
T stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.79. 1,974,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,573,428. The company has a market cap of $133.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
