McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Cut by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,234 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,187 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after acquiring an additional 108,282 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,776 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,197 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $941,938,000 after acquiring an additional 93,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,236,557 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $800,336,000 after purchasing an additional 398,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.30.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.5 %

MCD stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $276.37. The company had a trading volume of 99,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,200. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The stock has a market cap of $203.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.