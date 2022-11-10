MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Short Interest Update

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 84.0% from the October 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MDM Permian Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of MDMP traded down 0.00 on Thursday, hitting 0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,605. MDM Permian has a fifty-two week low of 0.02 and a fifty-two week high of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.04.
About MDM Permian
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MDM Permian (MDMP)
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
Receive News & Ratings for MDM Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDM Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.