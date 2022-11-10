MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Short Interest Update

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 84.0% from the October 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MDM Permian Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of MDMP traded down 0.00 on Thursday, hitting 0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,605. MDM Permian has a fifty-two week low of 0.02 and a fifty-two week high of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.04.

Get MDM Permian alerts:

About MDM Permian

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

MDM Permian, Inc engages in the drilling and production of oil and gas properties. It primarily focuses on the oil and gas drilling prospects in the Midland Basin of West Texas. The company is based in Addison, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for MDM Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDM Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.