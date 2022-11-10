Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Medpace worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 6.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Medpace by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc bought 62,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.12 per share, with a total value of $9,822,513.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,955,688 shares in the company, valued at $935,757,698.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc purchased 62,516 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.12 per share, with a total value of $9,822,513.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,955,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,757,698.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 56,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.65 per share, with a total value of $8,916,211.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,774,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,286,865. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 489,768 shares of company stock valued at $77,322,137. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Medpace from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

MEDP opened at $205.48 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.94 and a 52 week high of $235.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.47.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $383.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 16.50%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

