MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEFGet Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MEGEF. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

OTCMKTS MEGEF traded down $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $14.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,150. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

