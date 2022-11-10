MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$21.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEGGet Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on MEG Energy from C$25.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$21.27.

TSE:MEG traded up C$0.06 on Thursday, hitting C$19.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,552,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,727. The stock has a market cap of C$6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.57. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$10.00 and a 52-week high of C$24.47.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

