MELD Price Reaches $0.0181 on Top Exchanges (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. In the last week, MELD has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One MELD token can now be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MELD has a market cap of $39.09 million and approximately $62,136.38 worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MELD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.18 or 0.00576891 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,218.08 or 0.30049340 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000326 BTC.

MELD Token Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,160,330,335 tokens. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_labs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01801571 USD and is down -20.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $75,918.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.