Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Lessened by Reuter James Wealth Management LLC

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.8% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,730,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,792,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,832,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,824,000 after purchasing an additional 422,415 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 877,407 shares of company stock worth $87,678,596 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRK stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.34. The company had a trading volume of 171,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,934,315. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.51. The company has a market capitalization of $256.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $103.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.28.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

