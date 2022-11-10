Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC) Short Interest Update

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 92.7% from the October 15th total of 17,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEAC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $491,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,926,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition by 1,808.4% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 23,690 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.02 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,567. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93. Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.77.

About Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

