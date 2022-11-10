Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,980 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 76,013 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $39,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 170.0% in the first quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $5.09 on Thursday, hitting $106.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,531,144. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $353.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $282.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.75.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $32,254.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,211.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $32,254.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,211.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,379,763. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $185.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.64.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

