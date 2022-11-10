Metawar 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $65.32 (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 66.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 10th. Over the last week, Metawar has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar. Metawar has a market capitalization of $229.68 million and $65.32 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metawar token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.18 or 0.00576891 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,218.08 or 0.30049340 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000326 BTC.

About Metawar

Metawar’s genesis date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00109318 USD and is up 70.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $63.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

