Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 87 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,002,364,000 after purchasing an additional 893,231 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after buying an additional 170,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,247,053,000 after buying an additional 92,123 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 33.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 309,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,452,000 after buying an additional 77,895 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,802,000 after buying an additional 70,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.70.

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS opened at $420.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $406.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.01. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The stock has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

