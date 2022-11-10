Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,983 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WU. FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Union by 2.7% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 25,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Union by 17.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Union by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 188,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Western Union by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 279,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,610,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 148.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.79. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

WU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Western Union from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

In other Western Union news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres bought 7,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $99,445.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 167,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,607.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Western Union

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.