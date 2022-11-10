Metis Global Partners LLC Decreases Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,537,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,531,000 after purchasing an additional 173,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,150,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,345,000 after purchasing an additional 307,233 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,442,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,184,473,000 after purchasing an additional 156,278 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,885,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $992,933,000 after buying an additional 18,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,099,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,344,000 after acquiring an additional 652,954 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $274.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 74.05 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $283.47 and a 200 day moving average of $314.03. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $236.20 and a one year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,490,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBAC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.07.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.