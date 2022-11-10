Metis Global Partners LLC Has $454,000 Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,919,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,351,000 after purchasing an additional 583,314 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505,073 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466,546 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,335,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,759,000 after acquiring an additional 738,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,115,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,266,000 after acquiring an additional 776,224 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Carrier Global stock opened at $40.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.49. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $57.97.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

