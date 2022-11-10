Metis Global Partners LLC Has $479,000 Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.90.

NYSE WEC opened at $90.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.92. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

