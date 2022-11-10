Metis Global Partners LLC Has $511,000 Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,201 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,925 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 369,027 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $44,892,000 after purchasing an additional 145,278 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sante Capital Fund LP bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,545,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of EA stock opened at $126.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.66 and a 200-day moving average of $126.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $146.59. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 23.68%.

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $903,256.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,102.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $903,256.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,102.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $237,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,923.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,432 shares of company stock worth $8,434,946. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.76.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

