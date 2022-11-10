Metis Global Partners LLC Has $533,000 Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in A. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 7,201.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 124,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122,788 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $952,632.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at $26,906,848.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $336,630.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $952,632.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,906,848.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,534 shares of company stock worth $3,842,160 over the last quarter.

A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $137.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $165.68. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.81 and its 200 day moving average is $126.55.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.13%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

