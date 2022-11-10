Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 773 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.43.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $63.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The company has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 63.35%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

