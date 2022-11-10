Metis Global Partners LLC Trims Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 75,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,372,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $129.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.08. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

