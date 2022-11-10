Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) CFO Shawn Vadala Sells 880 Shares

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total transaction of $1,143,498.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,367,207. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance
NYSE:MTD opened at $1,336.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,201.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1,230.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The firm had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,357.20.
About Mettler-Toledo International
Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.
