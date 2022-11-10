MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stake Lowered by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,497 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 72,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.18. 348,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,961,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.16. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 2.06.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $362,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,003,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $362,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,003,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Swartz bought 14,230 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.05 per share, with a total value of $498,761.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,022.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 447,630 shares of company stock valued at $15,495,284. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.