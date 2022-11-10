Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Microchip Technology worth $23,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $66.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.328 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCHP. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.45.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,306 shares of company stock worth $290,310. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

