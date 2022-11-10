Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 912.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $55.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.45 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.06.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.52.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.