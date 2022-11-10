Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JMP Securities cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NERV opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27.

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.21. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -5.74 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.21% of Minerva Neurosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

