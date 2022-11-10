MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Shares Down 0.6%

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.51. 29,373 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 180,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90.

MiNK Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:INKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. On average, analysts anticipate that MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MiNK Therapeutics stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 81,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of MiNK Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

