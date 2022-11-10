Mizuho Increases Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Price Target to $70.00

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HRMY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $57.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $60.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.52.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $900,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $900,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 157,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,289,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,435,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,221,345.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 418,770 shares of company stock worth $23,822,262 over the last three months. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $26,758,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,426,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,664,000 after purchasing an additional 529,600 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,820,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $14,544,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2,350.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 264,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,715,000 after purchasing an additional 253,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

