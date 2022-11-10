MJ Hudson Group (LON:MJH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.12

MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 14.12 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 14.15 ($0.16), with a volume of 436148 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.38 ($0.17).

MJ Hudson Group Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 20.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 30.12.

Insider Transactions at MJ Hudson Group

In related news, insider Odi Lahav purchased 150,000 shares of MJ Hudson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £40,500 ($46,632.12). Insiders bought 152,273 shares of company stock valued at $4,095,417 over the last three months.

MJ Hudson Group Company Profile

MJ Hudson Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial services support provider for the fund managers and asset owners in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and North America. The company operates through Advisory, Outsourcing, Data & Analytics, and Organic Investments segments.

