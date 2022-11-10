Model N (NYSE:MODN) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $45.00. 42,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 198,073 shares.The stock last traded at $40.06 and had previously closed at $39.11.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MODN. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Model N presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $204,675.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,839.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $319,063.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,916,653.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $204,675.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,793,839.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,207 shares of company stock valued at $687,180. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Model N

Model N Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,984,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,500,000 after purchasing an additional 240,267 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,753,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,441,000 after purchasing an additional 46,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Model N by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,512,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,578,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,309,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,539,000 after purchasing an additional 44,872 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $56.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. Model N’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

