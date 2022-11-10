Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODNGet Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $241-$244 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $242.25 million. Model N also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.90-$0.97 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Model N has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.83.

NYSE:MODN traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.94. 37,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.55. Model N has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Model N (NYSE:MODNGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $56.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $204,675.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,769 shares in the company, valued at $5,793,839.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,081 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $319,063.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,087 shares in the company, valued at $17,916,653.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $204,675.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,793,839.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,207 shares of company stock worth $687,180. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Model N by 13.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Model N by 67.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Model N during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Model N by 42.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Model N during the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

