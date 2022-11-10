Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.21-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.00 million-$58.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.10 million. Model N also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.90-$0.97 EPS.

Model N Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded up $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $40.03. 33,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,073. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $56.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Model N will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MODN shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Model N from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Model N from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Model N has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.83.

In other news, CFO John Ederer sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $35,606.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,787,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John Ederer sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $35,606.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,787,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,414 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $44,753.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,731 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,236.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,207 shares of company stock worth $687,180 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MODN. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Model N by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,822,000 after purchasing an additional 159,213 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,512,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,578,000 after acquiring an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,304,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,979,000 after acquiring an additional 19,326 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,539,000 after acquiring an additional 44,872 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Model N by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,263,000 after buying an additional 7,862 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

