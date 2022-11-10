Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Noubar Afeyan Sells 10,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,337,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,796,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $1,542,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $1,372,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $1,325,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total value of $1,353,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,224,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total value of $1,235,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $1,303,700.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $1,340,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total value of $1,296,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $1,652,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $5.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $168.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,877,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,231,557. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.65. The company has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Moderna by 100.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Moderna by 188.5% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

