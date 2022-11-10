Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR) Shares Down 11.8%

Monarch Mining Co. (TSE:GBAR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 11.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 449,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 200% from the average daily volume of 150,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Monarch Mining from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$1.50 to C$0.50 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Laurentian dropped their target price on Monarch Mining from C$0.90 to C$0.15 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 price target on shares of Monarch Mining in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.34. The firm has a market cap of C$8.26 million and a PE ratio of -1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70.

Monarch Mining Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Canada. It owns 295 square kilometers of mining assets, including the Beaufor mine, Croinor property, McKenzie property, Swanson property, and Beacon Mill. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Saint-Sauveur, Canada.

