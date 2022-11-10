Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR) Trading Up 30%

Monarch Mining Co. (TSE:GBAR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 30% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 1,019,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 616% from the average daily volume of 142,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GBAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Monarch Mining from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$1.50 to C$0.50 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Laurentian dropped their target price on shares of Monarch Mining from C$0.90 to C$0.15 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Monarch Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Monarch Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of C$9.36 million and a PE ratio of -1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.34.

Monarch Mining Company Profile

Monarch Mining Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Canada. It owns 295 square kilometers of mining assets, including the Beaufor mine, Croinor property, McKenzie property, Swanson property, and Beacon Mill. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Saint-Sauveur, Canada.

Further Reading

