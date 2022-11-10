Monarch ProCap ETF (BATS:MPRO) Shares Up 1%

Monarch ProCap ETF (BATS:MPRO – Get Rating) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.40 and last traded at $24.31. 25,695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.06.

Monarch ProCap ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.40.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch ProCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch ProCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.