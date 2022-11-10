Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Position Lessened by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,581,000 after buying an additional 7,536,591 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,268,000 after buying an additional 2,267,564 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 24.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,656 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 10.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,421,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock opened at $63.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.79. The company has a market cap of $86.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

