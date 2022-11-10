MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Trading 18.2% Higher

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) shares traded up 18.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $165.49 and last traded at $162.35. 126,685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,924,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.89.

MongoDB Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -30.01 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The firm had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total value of $4,258,964.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,070,086.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $99,817.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,141.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total value of $4,258,964.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,070,086.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,665 shares of company stock worth $19,034,603. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

