Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

PRU stock opened at $102.42 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $85.46 and a one year high of $124.22. The firm has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 142.25 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.08.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.