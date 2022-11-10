Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 290 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 147.8% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Synaptics in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synaptics by 34.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $534,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,608 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,256.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $534,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,608 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,256.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $1,088,461.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,165.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,274. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synaptics Stock Performance

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $88.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.42. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $81.13 and a 52 week high of $299.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.02.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.70. Synaptics had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $448.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYNA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

