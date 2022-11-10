Morgan Stanley Cuts Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target to $56.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on IONS. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IONS opened at $43.06 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $48.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.13). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Tweedy Browne Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $108,346,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,056,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,375,000 after purchasing an additional 705,586 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,872,000 after purchasing an additional 593,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 355.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,760,000 after acquiring an additional 479,900 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 954,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,348,000 after acquiring an additional 365,028 shares during the period. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

