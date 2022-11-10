Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (NYSE:EDD) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.38

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.38 and traded as low as $4.17. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 140,162 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 17.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 24.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 15.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares during the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

