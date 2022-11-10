Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (NYSE:EDD) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.38

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.38 and traded as low as $4.17. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 140,162 shares changing hands.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.38.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th.
About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.
