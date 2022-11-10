Morgan Stanley Increases Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $73.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NDAQ. Citigroup initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nasdaq from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Nasdaq from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.36.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $63.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.13. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $71.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $185,327.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,036 shares in the company, valued at $10,407,857.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total transaction of $185,327.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,407,857.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,509.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,880 shares of company stock worth $1,300,645. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 645.7% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 225.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,982,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,041,000 after buying an additional 2,065,870 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 197.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 88,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 58,838 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Hyman Charles D boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 201.8% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 8,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.