Morgan Stanley Trims Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Target Price to $4.00

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.08% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Advantage Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADV opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79. Advantage Solutions has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $9.49.

Advantage Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $981.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.97 million. Advantage Solutions had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ratzan purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 152,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,104.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADV. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advantage Solutions during the first quarter worth about $391,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Advantage Solutions by 29.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Advantage Solutions by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Advantage Solutions by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 529,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 20,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

