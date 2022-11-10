Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Buys £729.28 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Lucy Tilley bought 106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 688 ($7.92) per share, with a total value of £729.28 ($839.70).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Performance

Shares of LON MAB1 opened at GBX 688 ($7.92) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 710.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 884.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £392.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,150.00. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 12-month low of GBX 468 ($5.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,500 ($17.27).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.81%.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

