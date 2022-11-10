Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) PT Lowered to $69.00 at Mizuho

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MOS. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mosaic from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mosaic from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.63.

NYSE:MOS opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.65. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Mosaic declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

