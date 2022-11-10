Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.40-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.53 billion-$2.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.50 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.17-$10.22 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $289.43.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $253.62 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.97 and its 200 day moving average is $227.74. The company has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.47%.

Insider Activity

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $4,800,651.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,581,218.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $2,014,508.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,569. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $4,800,651.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,581,218.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,291 shares of company stock worth $64,180,491 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 881.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 7.1% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

