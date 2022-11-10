Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Mueller Water Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Mueller Water Products to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:MWA opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.57. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth $870,000. Triodos Investment Management BV increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 1,470,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,097,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 12,578 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $150,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,056. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 46.94%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

Featured Articles

