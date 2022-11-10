My DeFi Pet (DPET) Market Cap Hits $989,077.56

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $989,077.56 and approximately $457,424.25 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 31% against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0612 or 0.00000359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.19 or 0.01745825 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00006786 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00036800 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00046691 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000555 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $309.34 or 0.01758026 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars.

