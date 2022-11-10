Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.35–$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $668.00 million-$672.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $692.18 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MYGN. StockNews.com began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Myriad Genetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Myriad Genetics to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MYGN traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,705. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.06. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $31.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional Trading of Myriad Genetics

About Myriad Genetics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 22.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at $372,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 147.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 39,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. 99.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Read More

