Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.35–$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $668.00 million-$672.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $692.18 million.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on MYGN. StockNews.com began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Myriad Genetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Myriad Genetics to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.
Myriad Genetics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MYGN traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,705. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.06. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $31.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.71.
Institutional Trading of Myriad Genetics
About Myriad Genetics
Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Myriad Genetics (MYGN)
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.